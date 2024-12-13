Stock Alert: JK Tyre, G N A Axles, Tata Motors, Ashok leyland

Granules India , Hindustan Copper, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, PVRInox, RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 December 2024.

JK Tyre has secured a euro 30 million long-term loan from DEG Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft. The funding will support the sustainable expansion of the companys production capacities at its facility in Madhya Pradesh, India. The new loan will help to continue this transformation, for example by allowing the boiler for the expansion facility to be operated using biomass rather than coal.

G N A Axles announced the successful commissioning of Roof Top Solar Power Plant of 4 MW at its manufacturing plant situated at Village Gulabgarh Jattan Phagwara Hoshiarpur Road Dist Kapurthala to generate electricity for its captive consumption.

Tata Motors will increase the prices up to 2% across its trucks and buses portfolio, effective 1st January 2025. The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs. While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of trucks and buses.

NESCO has been declared as lowest bidder by National Highway Logistics Management (NHML) for the development, operation and maintenance of wayside amenities along with Hyderabad-Vishakapatnam Expressway. Under the terms of the agreement, NESCO Ltd will develop, operate, and maintain wayside amenities across four sites on a lease basis for a period of 30 years, with the option to extend for an additional 30 years through a first right of refusal.

Bajel Projects has been awarded a supply of Goods and Services contract by Solapur Transmission, (Project SPV Company of Torrent Power) for the establishment of new 400/220 KV solar substation in Mahrashtra. The order includes EPC work of design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, civil work, testing & commissioning work for establishment of 400/220 KV Solapur PS (New) & Establishment of 400 KV Line Bays (Power Grid Solapur), Solapur, Maharashtra

Ashok Leyland has been bagged an order for supplying 1,475 BSVI Diesel Fuel Type Passenger Bus Chassis for total consideration of Rs 345.58 crore to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

NHPC said its board of directors has approved a revised borrowing plan to raise up to ₹6,900 crore during the financial year 2024-25. The decision was taken at a board meeting held on 12 December 2024. The borrowing plan includes raising funds through secured or unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds in one or more series or tranches via private placement.

