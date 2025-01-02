Stock Alert: NMDC, Tata Motors, South Indian Bank, DCX Systems

Manappuram Finance shares were banned from trading in F&O on Thursday, 2 January 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

NMDC reported iron ore total sales stood at 3.91 million tonnes as on December 2024, down 6.7% YoY. Iron ore total production was at 4.71 MT, up 5.1% year-on-year in December 2024.

Tata Motors total domestic sales rose 1% up to Rs 76,599 units, while total commercial vehicles sales fell 1% YoY to 33,875 units and total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales rose 1% to 44,289 units in December 2024 over December 2023.

South Indian Bank gross advances jumped 12% on a yearly basis to Rs 86,965 crore in the October-December quarter and reported a 6.28% growth in deposits at Rs 1.05 lakh. The CASA ratio fell to 31.16% from 31.80% in the year-ago quarter.

RailTel Corp has received a work order from Bharat Baking coal. The order is worth Rs 78 crore.

Also Read

DCX Systems has received export purchase order worth Rs 19.3 crore from its customer Elta Systems, Israel for manufacturing and supplying of backplane module assemblies.

Godawari Power & Ispat has acquired 51% stake in Jammu Pigments Limited (JPL) on a fully diluted basis.

Sandur Managanese & Iron Ore has received approval from Central Empowered Committee for enhancement of permissible annual production limit of iron ore from the present 3.81 MT per annum to 4.36 MTPA in mining.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News