India vs Australia 5th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming

Rohit Sharma's Team India will aim to level the five-match series when India lock horns with Australia in the fifth and final match, starting January 3, of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground. While Indian fans are fretting over team combination with Rohit Sharma failing to score runs, Australia handed out a debut to pace all rounder Beau Webster. On the eve of India vs Australia 5th Test, captain Pat Cummins revealed that Webster would replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Australia's Playing 11.

The 33-year-old Marsh scored only 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests ad Cummins cited this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 over in the series so far, claiming just three wickets.

"We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference.

The 31-year-old Webster, who played against India A in November, has scored 5247 runs and taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket. Webster has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield and averaged over 55 last season.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Akash Deep has been suffering with stiff back issue ahead of the IND vs AUS 5th Test and his inclusion into the India's Playing 11 could be decided just before the match of Friday.

However, India's press conference on the eve of the match would certainly through some light on India's XI.

Also Read

India vs Australia playing 11 for 5th test

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep/Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 111

Australia won: 47

India won: 33

Tied: 1

India home Test wins vs Australia: 23

Australia home Test wins vs India: 32

India away Test wins vs Australia: 10

Australia away Test wins vs India: 14

Australia vs India Test squads

India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India vs Australia 5th Test LIVE TOSS TIME, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast

When will the IND vs AUS 5th test match take place?

The Australia vs India 5th test match will begin on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At what time will the IND vs AUS 5th test live toss take place on January 3, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the India vs Australia 5th test will take place at 4:30 AM IST on Friday.

At what time will the live match between Australia and India 5th test start on January 3?

The AUS vs IND 5th test will begin at 5:00 AM IST in Sydney.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia 5th test match in India?

The live telecast of the 5th test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast IND vs AUS 5th Test with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 5th test match in India?

The live streaming of the 5th test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.