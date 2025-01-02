Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar? FBI names US Army veteran in New Orleans attack

As many as 15 people were killed, and at least 35 others injured, when a man drove into large crowds in New Orleans, Louisiana, during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

New Orleans attack: How did the incident unfold?

Around 3:15 am local time on New Year’s Day, a Ford pickup truck rammed into crowds gathered on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. CCTV footage revealed a white Ford F-150 Lightning veering onto the pavement to bypass a police vehicle before colliding with pedestrians.

Police described the act as “highly deliberate,” identifying the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who they said was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” according to the BBC.

Jabbar was armed and exchanged fire with law enforcement, injuring two officers before being fatally shot by police.

Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

The FBI identified the attacker as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran from Texas. A flag linked to the Islamic State group was discovered in the vehicle, and the FBI is investigating potential ties Jabbar may have had with terrorist organisations. Investigators suspect he may not have acted alone, as improvised explosive devices were found in the vicinity, the BBC reported.

Authorities recovered a long gun equipped with a suppressor from the scene.

Jabbar’s now-deleted LinkedIn profile indicated he served in various roles in the US Army, including human resources and IT, before being discharged. He earned a degree in Computer Information Systems from Georgia State University between 2015 and 2017 and briefly worked in real estate. He also had a criminal record involving theft and traffic violations.

The electric pickup truck used in the attack was reportedly rented in Texas through an app.

Jabbar was married twice, with his second marriage ending in divorce in 2022. During the divorce proceedings, he disclosed financial difficulties in an email sent to his wife’s attorney, according to The New York Times.

Who were the victims?

Authorities reported that 15 people died and at least 35 were injured, though the victims’ names have not yet been made public. A University of Georgia student was critically injured, and the Israeli government confirmed two of its nationals were among the wounded. Most victims are believed to be locals, despite New Orleans being packed with tourists for New Year celebrations and the now-delayed Sugar Bowl college football game.

Where did the attack take place?

Bourbon Street, located in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, is renowned for its vibrant nightlife, with numerous bars, restaurants, and live music venues. The area is a major attraction for locals and tourists alike, especially during New Year’s celebrations. Founded by the French in 1718, the French Quarter retains its original street grid and serves as a hub for festivities. It is particularly famous for its annual Mardi Gras carnival, which draws over a million visitors each spring.