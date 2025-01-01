Tata Motors records muted sales in Dec'24

Sells 78,164 units

Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,164 units in month of December 2024 compared to 77,855 units in December 2023, recording a flat growth.

Total sales includes domestic sales of 76,599 units (up 1%) and exports of 1565 units (down 9%).

Total sales includes passenger vehicle sales of 44,289 units (up 1%) and commercial vehicle sales of 33875 units (down 1%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News