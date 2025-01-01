Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Motors records muted sales in Dec'24

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Sells 78,164 units

Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,164 units in month of December 2024 compared to 77,855 units in December 2023, recording a flat growth.

Total sales includes domestic sales of 76,599 units (up 1%) and exports of 1565 units (down 9%).

Total sales includes passenger vehicle sales of 44,289 units (up 1%) and commercial vehicle sales of 33875 units (down 1%).

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

