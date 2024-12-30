Stock Alert: Ola Electric Mobility, Prestige Estate, Shakti Pumps, JSW Energy

Ola Electric Mobilitys chief marketing officer, Anshul Khandelwal and chief technology & product officer, Suvonil Chatterjee of the company has resigned from with effect from 27 December 2024, due to personal reasons.

Prestige Estate Projects has entered into business transfer agreement (BTA) with wholly owned subsidiary, Prestige Hospitality Ventures for transferring its Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Resort, Underlying land along with all rights at Moxy Outer Ring Road and 57.45% equity shares of Prestige Leisure Resorts Private.

Shakti Pumps board will meet on 7 January 2024, to consider raising funds through QIP.

JSW Energys wholly owned subsidiary, JSW NEO Energy has signed definitive agreement with O2 power pooling to acquire a 4,696 MW renewable energy (RE) platform.

Newgen Software Technologies has announced that it has executed an agreement with Aye Finance for Loan Origination Solution, aggregating to Rs 23.99 crore.

Reliance Industries has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), has completed the acquisition of Karkinos Healthcare.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has announced that its board has approved an additional investment of Rs 8 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, CAMS Financial Information Services (CAMS FIS), through a rights issue.

Deep Industries said that its board has approved a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 350 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.

