Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Campus Activewear, RCF, Doms Inds, Senco Gold, DCX Systems

Securities in F&O Ban : Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV. Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV. IPO Lisiting: Brainbees Solutions (First Cry) and Unicommerce eSolutions will list on stock exchanges today. Brainbees Solutions (First Cry)s IPO price band is fixed at Rs 440 to 465 per share. The IPO was open between 6th to 8th August 2024. It was subscribed 2.31 times. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price band is fixed at Rs 102 to 108 per share. The IPO was open between 6th to 8th August 2024. It was subscribed 131.15 times.

Upcoming results: Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Godrej Industries, IRCTC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, SJVN, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, AllCargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Dilip Buildcon, Gujarat Fluorochemical, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNFC, HEG, IPCA Laboratories, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Kama Holdings, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Nazara Technologies.

Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of Rs 6,432 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7,675 crore posted in fourth quarter of previous fiscal. Revenue fell 1% to Rs 10,508 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 10,607 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Campus Activewears consolidated net profit declined 19.4% YoY to Rs 25.4 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 4.1% to Rs 339 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 354 crore in Q1 FY24.

Rashtriya Chemicals Fertilizers (RCF)s consolidated net profit declined 84% to Rs 10.8 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 67.7 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 8.7% YoY to Rs 4,396 crore in Q1 FY25.

More From This Section

Doms Industries consolidated net profit jumped 50% to Rs 54 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 36 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 445 crore, up 17.41% as compared with Rs 379 crore in Q1 FY24.

Dollar Industries consolidated net profit increased 7% YoY to Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue rose 2% YoY to Rs 334 crore in during the quarter.

Senco Golds consolidated net profit jumped 82% to Rs 51 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 28 core in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 7.6% YoY to Rs 1,404 crore in Q1 FY25.

AMI Organics consolidated net profit declined 34% to Rs 14.7 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 22.2 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 177 crore in Q1 FY25, up 14.9% as compared with Rs 154 crore in Q1 FY24.

DCX Systems consolidated net profit declined 70% to Rs 3 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 10 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 19% to Rs 138 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 170 crore in Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News