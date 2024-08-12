Wipro extends partnership with Google Cloud

To rapidly scale its GenAI projects
Wipro announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale its adoption of Google Cloud AI.
Using Vertex AI and Gemini models, Wipro in its project execution to clients, is equipping its workforce with generative AI-powered tools to enhance developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver innovative GenAI solutions. This includes building new industry solutions utilizing Gemini models, developing joint go-to-market programs, integrating Gemini Code Assist into its own internal tooling to accelerate application development for customers, and utilizing Gemini for rapid prototyping of its own internal applications.
As part of this partnership and Wipro's ai360 initiative, Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is integrating Gemini's advanced reasoning and analysis capabilities into its core business platforms and innovation hubs. These hubs are designed to drive business transformation and outcomes by developing best practices, tools, and frameworks that combine Wipro's ai360 ecosystem with Google Cloud's GenAI offerings, enabling safe and responsible AI solutions to address critical business challenges while meeting evolving data privacy and regulatory requirements.
