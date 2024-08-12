Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro extends partnership with Google Cloud

Wipro extends partnership with Google Cloud

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To rapidly scale its GenAI projects

Wipro announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale its adoption of Google Cloud AI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Using Vertex AI and Gemini models, Wipro in its project execution to clients, is equipping its workforce with generative AI-powered tools to enhance developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver innovative GenAI solutions. This includes building new industry solutions utilizing Gemini models, developing joint go-to-market programs, integrating Gemini Code Assist into its own internal tooling to accelerate application development for customers, and utilizing Gemini for rapid prototyping of its own internal applications.

As part of this partnership and Wipro's ai360 initiative, Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is integrating Gemini's advanced reasoning and analysis capabilities into its core business platforms and innovation hubs. These hubs are designed to drive business transformation and outcomes by developing best practices, tools, and frameworks that combine Wipro's ai360 ecosystem with Google Cloud's GenAI offerings, enabling safe and responsible AI solutions to address critical business challenges while meeting evolving data privacy and regulatory requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Retail inflation cools to nearly 5-year low in July, IIP falls 4.2% in June

LIVE: Retail inflation declines to 3.54% in July, IIP grows 5.2% in June

Significant milestone, says Sunil Mittal after buying stake in BT Group

Retail inflation slows to 5-yr low of 3.5% in Jul as food prices ease: Govt

IIFL Finance off-loads stressed commercial realty loans to ARC in Q1FY25

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story