Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, H.G.Infra, Cochin Shipyard, RVNL, Escorts Kubota, CESC

Aarti Industries, Adani Enterprises, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), National Aluminium (NALCO).

Stocks to watch:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into a partnership agreement with Golden Jasraj Music Platforms to launch a co-branded prepaid card.

H.G. Infra Engineering has announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for a battery energy storage systems project under the tariff-based global competitive bidding process.

Cochin Shipyard informed that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) for the design and critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that its joint venture (JV), RVNL-SCPL has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 837.67 crore from Eastern Railway.

National Fertilizers (NFL) a government-owned enterprise announced that it will begin manufacturing nano urea at its Nangal plant.

Rites informed that it has received a revised estimate of Rs 532 crore for an electrification project under the Northeast Frontier Railway. The revised total cost for the project stands at Rs 531.77 crore, excluding GST, which marks an increase from the original cost of Rs 288.44 crore.

CESCs arm, Eminent Electricity Distribution received letter of intent to buy a discom in Chandigarh for Rs 871 crore.

Escorts Kubotas, wholly owned subsidiary, Escorts Kubota Finance is intending to commence its business activities of non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits from November 26, 2024.

