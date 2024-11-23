Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 170.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 88.18 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 170.86% to Rs 28.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.88.1868.2579.7076.1335.7916.1835.1915.6828.8210.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News