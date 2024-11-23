Indel Money standalone net profit declines 34.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 73.92 crore

Net profit of Indel Money declined 34.23% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.9275.8163.2464.0518.1922.0813.0218.919.2814.11

