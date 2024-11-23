Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indel Money standalone net profit declines 34.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Indel Money standalone net profit declines 34.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 73.92 crore

Net profit of Indel Money declined 34.23% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.9275.81 -2 OPM %63.2464.05 -PBDT18.1922.08 -18 PBT13.0218.91 -31 NP9.2814.11 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections LIVE: Learned from Lok Sabha debacle, says Shinde after NDA's Maha victory

Few voters choose Nota in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: JMM-led INDIA bloc set for a landslide win; BJP's hopes dashed

NDA-BJP candidates winning bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

Maharashtra elections results 2024: Constituency-wise full list of winners

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story