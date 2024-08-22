Stock Alert: Zomato, IREDA, Welspun Enterprises, Procter & Gamble Health, BEML

Securities in F&O ban: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, NALCO, Piramal Enterprises, Sun TV Network Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, NALCO, Piramal Enterprises, Sun TV Network Stocks to watch: Zomato will acquire Paytms entertaining ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore. Paytm will transfer the movie ticketing business to unit Orbgen Tech which will be acquire by the company for Rs 1,265 crore and unit Wasteland Entertainment will be bought by Zomato for Rs 784 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s board will meet on August 29 to consider raising funds upto Rs 4,500 crore through FPO, QIP or other modes.

Welspun Enterprises arm received an order worth Rs 160 crore from BMC for the rehabilitation of man-entry sewers by trenchless technology in Mumbai

L&T Technology Services extended collaboration with Thales for software monetisation solutions.

Hudco signed a MoU with Yamnuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to extend a loan assistance towards projects on both sides of the Yamnuna Expressway.

Kilburn Engineering will consider raising funds on 26 August 2024.

BEML partnered with Indian Navy to develop advanced marine applications for defence.

Procter & Gamble Health reported 44% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 17 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue fell 6% to RS 284 crore during the quarter.

