Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Thiruvananthapuram Airport declares emergency after bomb threat on flight

Thiruvananthapuram Airport declares emergency after bomb threat on flight

There were 135 passengers onboard the Air India flight when the pilot contacted Air Traffic Control about the bomb threat

air india a350
Air India flight
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was reported on an Air India flight from Mumbai, according to news agency PTI.

The flight, Air India 657, landed at Thiruvananthapuram around 8 am and was immediately moved to an isolation bay. The Air India flight departed from Mumbai airport at 5:45 am this morning and was scheduled to land in Thiruvanathapuram by 8.10 am. Due to the bomb threat alert, the flight landed early and a full emergency declared.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Passengers are currently being evacuated from the aircraft as a precautionary measure.

The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot to Air Traffic Control as the aircraft was approaching the airport.

There were 135 passengers onboard at the time. Details regarding the origin of the threat and further information are still awaited.

Authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness, and security measures have been heightened at the airport. The incident is under investigation, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

More From This Section

WB health dept removes 3 officials of RG Kar hospital on doctors' demands

India needs more than just protests to change attitudes towards rape

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing today, CBI to file status report

Toll rises to 17 in pharma company reactor blast at Andhra's Anakapalli

AIIMS' Resident Doctors Federation files intervention application in SC


There have been an increasing number of bomb threats in various parts of the country. Recently, several malls in Delhi NCR received bomb threats via emails leading to mass evacuations and search operations. Earlier several schools in the national capital also received bomb threats via emails sent from dummy mails. It must be noted, however, that some of these threats were discovered to be hoaxes.

This is a developing story, and further details will be provided as the situation unfolds.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thiruvananthapuram Airport witnesses 21% surge in passenger traffic

History scripted as mothership lands at Adani Group's Vizhinjam port

No flight services at Thiruvananthapuram airport for 5 hours on April 21

17% more flights in Thiruvananthapuram airport summer roster than in winter

Tharoor slams CPI, says it is supporting BJP in Thiruvananthapuram

Topics :Thiruvananthapuram airportAir IndiaEmergency Bomb Threat CallsBombBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story