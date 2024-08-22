Thiruvananthapuram Airport declares emergency after bomb threat on flight

A full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was reported on an Air India flight from Mumbai, according to news agency PTI.

The flight, Air India 657, landed at Thiruvananthapuram around 8 am and was immediately moved to an isolation bay. The Air India flight departed from Mumbai airport at 5:45 am this morning and was scheduled to land in Thiruvanathapuram by 8.10 am. Due to the bomb threat alert, the flight landed early and a full emergency declared. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Passengers are currently being evacuated from the aircraft as a precautionary measure.

The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot to Air Traffic Control as the aircraft was approaching the airport.

There were 135 passengers onboard at the time. Details regarding the origin of the threat and further information are still awaited.

Authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness, and security measures have been heightened at the airport. The incident is under investigation, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

There have been an increasing number of bomb threats in various parts of the country. Recently, several malls in Delhi NCR received bomb threats via emails leading to mass evacuations and search operations. Earlier several schools in the national capital also received bomb threats via emails sent from dummy mails. It must be noted, however, that some of these threats were discovered to be hoaxes.

This is a developing story, and further details will be provided as the situation unfolds.