Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engg board to mull fund raising on Aug 26

Kilburn Engg board to mull fund raising on Aug 26

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kilburn Engineering announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 26 August, 2024, to consider the proposal for raising of funds.

The company may funds through issuance of equity shares and / or warrants or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including rights issue / preferential allotment basis, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company.

The scrip surged 10.27% close at Rs 479.90 on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for Indian markets; Zomato, Paytm in focus

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing today, CBI to file status report

LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

Thiruvananthapuram Airport declares emergency after bomb threat on flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin suffers fiery setback building new rocket

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story