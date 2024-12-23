Stock market to remain open on Saturday, 1 Feb for Union Budget

The domestic stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will maintain a live trading session on Saturday, 1 February 2025, the day of the Union Budget presentation. Trading will operate according to the standard market timings for the morning session.

This decision aims to facilitate investor access to the market and enable timely reactions to the Budget announcements. This practice aligns with previous instances, such as the Budget days in 2020 and 2015, which were also conducted on Saturdays.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on February 1st. This will mark her eighth consecutive budget presentation. As the Finance Minister and her team commence the formulation of the Union Budget 2025, anticipation is steadily growing across various sectors.

