Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX plunged 10.30% to 13.52.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 23,768, a premium of 14.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,753.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 165.95 points or 0.70% to 23,753.45.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

