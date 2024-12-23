Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX plunged 10.30% to 13.52.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 23,768, a premium of 14.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,753.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 165.95 points or 0.70% to 23,753.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 10.30% to 13.52.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for oncology biosimilar Bevqolva

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Dept. of Industries, Govt. of Bihar

CCI nod UltraTech Cement to acquire India Cements

Market snaps 5-day losses, Nifty tops 23,750, VIX tanks over 10%

Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story