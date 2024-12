Japanese markets rose sharply, led by automakers and technology stocks. The Nikkei average rose 1.19 percent to 39,161.34 while the broader Topix index settled 0.92 percent higher at 2,726.74.

Toyota Motor rallied 2.4 percent, Nissan added 1.5 percent, Honda Motor climbed 3.8 percent, Tokyo Electron rose 1.3 percent and Advantest surged 4.5 percent.

