CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for oncology biosimilar Bevqolva

CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., a step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, announced that it has obtained marketing authorisation from UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Bevqolva, its bevacizumab biosimilar version.

Bevqolva 25 mg/mL concentrate for infusion will be available in 4 mL (100 mg) and 16 mL (400 mg) single-use vials for infusion into veins.

Bevacizumab is used in the treatment of multiple cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer.

