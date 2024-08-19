Strides Alathur successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Strides Alathur, a wholly owned subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science (Strides) has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulations facility at Alathur, Chennai thereby successfully concluding the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection conducted between April 1-5, 2024.

USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

Strides Alathur facility caters to the U.S. and Other Regulated Markets. The facility manufactures tablets & capsules and supports several current and future products for the US markets.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

