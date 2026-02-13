Sudarshan Chemical Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 215.56% to Rs 2103.00 crore

Net loss of Sudarshan Chemical Industries reported to Rs 115.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 215.56% to Rs 2103.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 666.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2103.00666.431.8011.8523.2072.07-77.4035.52-115.300.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News