Sumit Woods standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 18.06 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods declined 93.44% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.89% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.90% to Rs 64.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.0619.40 -7 64.4534.30 88 OPM %10.6324.59 -22.0329.77 - PBDT0.101.33 -92 5.403.11 74 PBT01.20 -100 4.982.61 91 NP0.081.22 -93 5.082.62 94

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

