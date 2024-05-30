Euro India Fresh Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.34% to Rs 26.36 crore

Net loss of Euro India Fresh Foods reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.34% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.99% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 111.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

26.3634.84111.24142.978.926.668.375.461.411.465.854.520.710.783.051.71-0.150.282.191.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News