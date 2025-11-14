Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 271.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 354.60% to Rs 120.97 crore

Net profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 271.66% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 354.60% to Rs 120.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.120.9726.619.6519.6511.795.068.792.596.951.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News