GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 36.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 266.32 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 36.99% to Rs 50.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 266.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 260.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.266.32260.9488.7986.8664.0751.4461.2647.7050.0336.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News