Sunteck Realty jumps after Q2 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Sunteck Realty rallied 3.88% to Rs 453.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 48.97 crore on 49.3% increase in Revenue from operations to Rs 252.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 64.82 crore during the quarter, up 76.2% YoY.
EBITDA soared 108% to Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 37 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin grew 31 bps to 31% in Q2 FY26 as against 22% in Q2 FY25.
Pre-sales jumped 34% to Rs 702 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 524 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Collections stood at Rs 331 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 24% compared with Rs 267 crore in Q2 FY25.
On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.5% to Rs 82.40 crore despite 4.2% decline in net sales to Rs 440.69 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Sunteck Realty is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer with a development portfolio of 50 million square feet across 32 projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app