Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty jumps after Q2 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Sunteck Realty jumps after Q2 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sunteck Realty rallied 3.88% to Rs 453.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 48.97 crore on 49.3% increase in Revenue from operations to Rs 252.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 64.82 crore during the quarter, up 76.2% YoY.

EBITDA soared 108% to Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 37 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin grew 31 bps to 31% in Q2 FY26 as against 22% in Q2 FY25.

Pre-sales jumped 34% to Rs 702 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 524 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Collections stood at Rs 331 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 24% compared with Rs 267 crore in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.5% to Rs 82.40 crore despite 4.2% decline in net sales to Rs 440.69 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Sunteck Realty is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer with a development portfolio of 50 million square feet across 32 projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro Ltd Slides 3.88%

Whirlpool of India Ltd Spikes 3.98%

Shares of SK Minerals & Additives list in MT group

Shares of Sihora Industries lists in MT Group

Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company list in B Group

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story