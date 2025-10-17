Sunteck Realty jumps after Q2 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Sunteck Realty rallied 3.88% to Rs 453.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 48.97 crore on 49.3% increase in Revenue from operations to Rs 252.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 64.82 crore during the quarter, up 76.2% YoY.

EBITDA soared 108% to Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 37 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin grew 31 bps to 31% in Q2 FY26 as against 22% in Q2 FY25.

Pre-sales jumped 34% to Rs 702 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 524 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Collections stood at Rs 331 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 24% compared with Rs 267 crore in Q2 FY25.