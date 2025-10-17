Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro Ltd Slides 3.88%

Wipro Ltd Slides 3.88%

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Wipro Ltd has lost 4.03% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX

Wipro Ltd lost 3.88% today to trade at Rs 243.9. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.89% to quote at 34421.41. The index is down 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BLS E-Services Ltd decreased 2.52% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 2.44% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.21 % over last one year compared to the 2.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Wipro Ltd has lost 4.03% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 324.55 on 23 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 225.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

