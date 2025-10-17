Wipro Ltd Slides 3.88%

Wipro Ltd has lost 4.03% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX

Wipro Ltd lost 3.88% today to trade at Rs 243.9. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.89% to quote at 34421.41. The index is down 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BLS E-Services Ltd decreased 2.52% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 2.44% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.21 % over last one year compared to the 2.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.