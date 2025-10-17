Whirlpool of India Ltd Spikes 3.98%

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 4.1% over last one month compared to 1.25% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd rose 3.98% today to trade at Rs 1286.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.95% to quote at 60704.9. The index is down 1.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd increased 3.46% and Berger Paints India Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 6.15 % over last one year compared to the 2.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.