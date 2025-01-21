Sunteck Realty soars on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 43 cr in Q3

Sunteck Realty surged 8.46% to Rs 532.60 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 42.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 161.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 281.06% YoY.

EBITDA for third quarter of FY25 was Rs 48 crore with a margin of about 30%. The company had recorded a negative EBITDA of Rs 15 crore in the same period last year.

The companys pre-sales and collections for the third quarter of FY24 were Rs 635 crore (up 39.56% YoY) and Rs 336 crore (down 23.29% YoY), respectively.

For the nine months ended December 2024, the company recorded PAT of Rs 99.93 crore compared to net loss of Rs 30.41 crore posted in similar period previous year. Revenue from operations jumped 369% YoY to Rs 647 crore in 9M FY25.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of India's leading luxury real estate developers. The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.

