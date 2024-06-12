Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Spinning Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Super Spinning Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MBL Infrastructure Ltd, Kaya Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2024.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd, Kaya Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Super Spinning Mills Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 9.12 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 66169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21309 shares in the past one month.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 55.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16030 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 325.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3273 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd rose 20.00% to Rs 63.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10929 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 163.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22206 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prince Pipes &amp; Fittings standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Prince Pipes &amp; Fittings standalone net profit declines 41.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Prince Pipes gains on inking pact with Klaus Waren Fixtures to acquire Aquel brand

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Honasa Consumer expands its presence to over 1000 Reliance Retail stores

Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rites gains on signing MoU with Andal Diesel Shed

Indices trade with moderate gains; PSU bank stocks rally for 6th day

NLC India rises after CRISIL reaffirms 'AAA' rating with 'stable' outlook

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story