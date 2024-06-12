Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2024.

Gravita India Ltd soared 11.82% to Rs 1288.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21481 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd spiked 10.78% to Rs 16.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 31.53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 150.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd jumped 9.84% to Rs 2000. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21369 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd rose 9.75% to Rs 1292.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21460 shares in the past one month.

