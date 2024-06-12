Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dish TV India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2024.

Dish TV India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gravita India Ltd soared 11.82% to Rs 1288.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21481 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd spiked 10.78% to Rs 16.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 31.53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 150.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd jumped 9.84% to Rs 2000. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21369 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd rose 9.75% to Rs 1292.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21460 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge lower

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indices trade with moderate gains; PSU bank stocks rally for 6th day

NLC India rises after CRISIL reaffirms 'AAA' rating with 'stable' outlook

Go Digit General Insurance gains after PAT soars to Rs 53 cr in Q4 FY24

HCL Tech gains on expanding partnership with Olympus

Volumes soar at BLS International Services Ltd counter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story