Supreme Industries Ltd Slides 0.82%

Supreme Industries Ltd lost 0.82% today to trade at Rs 3960. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.62% to quote at 59906.55. The index is down 8.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Whirlpool of India Ltd decreased 0.41% and Havells India Ltd lost 0.39% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 21.2 % over last one year compared to the 8.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Supreme Industries Ltd has lost 12.41% over last one month compared to 8.08% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 315 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4993 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6482.4 on 12 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3455.2 on 28 Jan 2025.

