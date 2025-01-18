Supreme Petrochem Q3 PAT climbs 5% YoY to Rs 71 crore

The petrochemical company reported net profit advanced 5.44% to Rs 71.35 crore on 18.32% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,405.31 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 96.11 crore in Q3 FY25, up 4% from Rs 92.41 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Operational EBITDA was at Rs 99.3 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 4.64% from Rs 94.9 crore reported in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 7.07% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 7.99% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 31.93% to Rs 283.64 crore on 21.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,484.36 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Mass ABS project with 70,000 TPA capacity under license from Versatis, Italy is likeky to be mechanically compteted by 31 March 2025 with commissioning in the first quarter of financiatyear 2025-26.

Supreme Petrochem (SPL) manufactures polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, and extruded polystyrene. It has a polystyrene manufacturing plant at Nagothane in Raigad, Maharashtra. Apart from the primary business of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene production, SPL imports styrene monomer and trades in the domestic market.

The scrip rose 0.87% to end at Rs 653.70 on Friday, 18 January 2025.

