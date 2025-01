Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 20.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.55% to Rs 73.18 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company rose 20.68% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 73.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.73.1878.3124.9020.3210.479.807.476.916.775.61

