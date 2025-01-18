JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 546.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 31.84% to Rs 73.76 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company rose 546.91% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.84% to Rs 73.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales73.76108.22 -32 OPM %89.0669.95 -PBDT22.761.28 1678 PBT22.110.68 3151 NP5.240.81 547

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

