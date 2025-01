Control Print consolidated net profit declines 37.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 103.34 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 37.91% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 103.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.103.3488.6316.7324.6316.3821.4512.1918.188.2713.32

