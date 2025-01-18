RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 80.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.81% to Rs 3536.55 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 80.68% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.81% to Rs 3536.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3191.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3536.553191.4619.7937.20-177.45319.56-177.45319.5647.32244.89

