RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 80.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.81% to Rs 3536.55 croreNet profit of RBL Bank declined 80.68% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.81% to Rs 3536.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3191.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3536.553191.46 11 OPM %19.7937.20 -PBDT-177.45319.56 PL PBT-177.45319.56 PL NP47.32244.89 -81
