Surana Solar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales decline 49.62% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net loss of Surana Solar reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.62% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.01% to Rs 17.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.937.80 -50 17.7142.18 -58 OPM %7.896.41 --0.403.20 - PBDT0.381.02 -63 1.015.94 -83 PBT0.110.27 -59 -0.903.31 PL NP-0.150.25 PL -1.262.28 PL

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

