Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile declined 93.33% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.86% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.6724.11-9.90-5.681.044.420.914.250.274.05

