Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 96.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.70% to Rs 4.28 crore

Net profit of Sarup Industries declined 96.90% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.70% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.282.8411.9220.770.250.190.130.050.134.19

