Suratwwala Business Group reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.83% to Rs 21.08 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.83% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.33% to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 72.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

21.0810.7172.0162.2849.488.3153.5547.4510.180.6438.0327.6410.300.5937.6627.445.59-1.0227.7921.16

