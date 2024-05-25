Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 96.83% to Rs 21.08 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.83% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.33% to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 72.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.0810.71 97 72.0162.28 16 OPM %49.488.31 -53.5547.45 - PBDT10.180.64 1491 38.0327.64 38 PBT10.300.59 1646 37.6627.44 37 NP5.59-1.02 LP 27.7921.16 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, SpiceJet may see action

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

Indices reverse gains; FMCG shares advance

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 105.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2024 quarter

SAB Events &amp; Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mihika Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story