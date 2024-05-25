Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2024 quarter

United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.72% to Rs 42.76 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 9.47% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.72% to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.67% to Rs 9.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 129.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.7622.42 91 129.97119.83 8 OPM %14.8025.83 -16.4416.00 - PBDT6.025.68 6 18.9818.94 0 PBT4.564.26 7 13.7914.81 -7 NP3.122.85 9 9.3810.27 -9

