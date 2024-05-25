Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 9.60 crore

Net loss of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 36.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.608.29 16 36.5734.91 5 OPM %27.8120.51 -20.2115.98 - PBDT5.331.65 223 10.066.06 66 PBT4.68-0.11 LP 6.451.87 245 NP-1.130.13 PL -12.051.46 PL

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

