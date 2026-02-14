Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 49.31 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 4.17% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 49.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.3155.456.946.742.832.881.251.300.920.96

