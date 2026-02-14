Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 49.31 croreNet profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 4.17% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 49.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales49.3155.45 -11 OPM %6.946.74 -PBDT2.832.88 -2 PBT1.251.30 -4 NP0.920.96 -4
