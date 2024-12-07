Suven Pharmaceuticals to acquire majority stake in US based NJ Bio

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dec 07 2024
Suven Pharmaceuticals has executed definitive agreements today, i.e. 07 December 2024, for an ownership of 56% equity share capital of NJ Bio, Inc. (the Target), by a mix of primary infusion and secondary acquisition at a pre-money equity value of the target of USD 100 million.

Suven proposes to invest a total of USD 64.4 million, which includes USD 15 million of primary equity infusion into the Target for its growth initiatives.

NJ Bio, Inc. is a Princeton-based Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) focused CRDMO and one of the leading global players with end-to-end capabilities across payload-linker synthesis, bioconjugation and analytical services, providing customized ADC solutions that accelerate customers' discovery and development.

Dec 07 2024

