Paisalo Digital successfully raises USD 50 million through FCCBs

Paisalo Digital has successfully raised the first tranche of USD$ 50 Million of issuance of Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds. Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, stated, "The issuance of our first FCCB marks a pivotal step in bolstering our borrowing profile and accelerating growth. We are committed to driving innovation and transforming the financial services landscape, strongly focusing on empowering under-banked India and fostering inclusive growth."

