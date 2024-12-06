Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paisalo Digital successfully raises USD 50 million through FCCBs

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Paisalo Digital has successfully raised the first tranche of USD$ 50 Million of issuance of Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds. Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, stated, "The issuance of our first FCCB marks a pivotal step in bolstering our borrowing profile and accelerating growth. We are committed to driving innovation and transforming the financial services landscape, strongly focusing on empowering under-banked India and fostering inclusive growth."

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

