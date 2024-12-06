Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Landmark Cars to acquire Kia Showroom business in Hyderabad

Dec 06 2024
Landmark Cars has executed an Asset Transfer Agreement to acquire an existing Kia Showroom business at Bowenpally, Hyderabad, following the receipt of Kia India's approval to operate a Kia showroom in Hyderabad, Telangana. For the Company, this will be the second Kia Showroom in Hyderabad and the fifth Kia outlet in the country. This showroom will be a part of M/s Landmark Premium Cars Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars. The strategic move aligns with Landmark's vision to strengthen its footprint in its existing territories and consolidate its market presence.

Landmark already has a strong presence with 7 outlets in Hyderabad across multiple brands, namely, Kia, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Mercedes-Benz.

Dec 06 2024

