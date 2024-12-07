Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays allots 68.35 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Wonderla Holidays allots 68.35 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Image
Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wonderla Holidays has allotted 68,35,444 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 790 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 780 per share) which is at a discount of Rs 39.74 per equity share i.e. 4.79% to the floor price of Rs 829.74 per equity share.

The QIP issue opened on 03 December 2024 and closed on 06 December 2024.

Post allotment of these shares, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 6,34,08,763 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: Reddy with much needed breakthrough for India

LIVE news: India warns citizens against travel to Syria as rebels escalate civil war

Trump travels to Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening, to meet Macron

Internet vital for life, shutdowns hurt banking, education: Telcos to govt

New Maharashtra Assembly's special session begins; 288 MLAs to take oath

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story