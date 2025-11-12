SW Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of SW Investments rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.100.0570.0060.000.080.040.080.040.060.03

