Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Antelopus Selan Energy declined 41.36% to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.01% to Rs 55.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.1368.9253.3655.4131.5640.0315.7727.6411.8120.14

