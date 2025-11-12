NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 36.73% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

