NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 36.73% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.596.79 27 OPM %92.0887.63 -PBDT7.915.96 33 PBT7.915.96 33 NP6.034.41 37

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

